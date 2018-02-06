Hard Work Pays Off For Girl Scouts, Council Approves Ban On Smoking With Kids In CarAfter a lot of work -- and even some diagreement and pushback from others -- a Girl Scout troop has created an ordinance to improve health in Aurora.

Cancer 'Vaccine' Wiped Out Tumors In Mice, Scientists SayThe new treatment, which was directly injected into the tumor sites of 90 mice, cured 87 mice of the disease.

Couples Trying To Conceive Use Fertility-Tracking BraceletSome couples, hoping to get pregnant, are using a sort of "Fitbit" for fertility. It's a bracelet touted to help take the guess work out of ovulation.

Olympians Visit Heart Patients For American Heart MonthSome heart patients at the University of Colorado Hospital were treated to a few special visitors on Monday.

Chemical In McDonald's Fries May Cure Baldness, Study ClaimsScientists say that a chemical used in the cooking of the fast food chain's french fries may hold the cure for baldness.

Nursing Homes Misuse Drugs To Control Residents, Report ClaimsA scandalous new report is claiming that nursing homes across the U.S. are misusing prescription drugs in order to control the behavior of elderly patients with dementia.