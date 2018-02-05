MESA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado ski resort is cutting back its schedule because of a lack of snow.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort announced Sunday that it will only be open from Thursday to Sunday each week to make the best use of its less-than-average snowpack.
So far the resort on the northern edge of the Grand Mesa says it has received 45 inches (114 centimeters) of snow, almost 9 feet less than last season.
The resort will offer winter season pass holders a free summer pass.
