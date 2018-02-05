COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A pair of suspected drunk drivers caused some problems in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

In the first case, a woman drove her truck into a strip mall. Police say she didn’t have a driver’s license after a DUI conviction in 2016.

The 56-year-old woman told police that her sandal got stuck on a gas pedal which caused her to crash all the way through to the back of the store.

No one was hurt in that case.

In the second incident, police say a man had been drinking when he struck some parked cars.

The driver was going so fast when his car collided with a truck that it traveled about 25 feet before it tipped over.

The driver struck one more car before bailing out and trying to run away. Officers quickly caught up to him.

The driver faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and driving with an extended license.

