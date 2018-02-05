DENVER (CBS4)– A man was sentenced to prison for 48 years for sexual assault and attempted murder on Monday in a case that went unsolved for 25 years.
Dionicio Ramos-Ascencio broke into the 32-year-old victim’s home in the 7200 block of East 60th Avenue in Commerce City on July 26, 1992.
“In July 1992, she had the right to feel safe as she slept in her bed,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Martin said at the sentencing hearing in Adams County District Court. “He crept into her home in the middle of the night, stole a knife from her kitchen, went to her bedroom, put his hand over her mouth and stabbed her in the neck so hard that the knife was bent. He beat her and punched her in the face. Then he raped her on the floor of her bedroom and fled into the night.”
Ramos-Ascencio was arrested and charged in the cold case in May 2017 after DNA collected in a Denver felony case from the same year matched DNA collected from the victim in 1992.
Martin said that in 2011 Ramos-Ascencio had been caught standing on a chair looking into someone’s window, a petty offense that Martin said “has a more sinister tone knowing what happened in this case.”
Ramos-Ascencio pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree aggravated sexual assault,