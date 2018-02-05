BREAKING NEWS: 4 officers & 1 civilian shot, 1 deputy killed as officers respond to 'active scene' in Colorado Springs (Full Story)
CBS4’s Michael Spencer recently sat down with Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles and guard Jamal Murray to talk about this season, their Kentucky ties and fashion.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have been getting great contributions from a number of players recently, including Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray.

Lyles is not-so-quietly enjoying the best season of his young NBA career.

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Trey Lyles, left, and Jamal Murray, right (credit: CBS)

His buddy Jamal Murray is, too.

“It’s been fun, it’s been a good time. He’s a clown, he always likes to get on people and mess around and be himself, but the real fun happens on the court,” Murray said. “We have great chemistry, playing off each other and moving the ball. We complement each other well.”

Lyles averaged just 6 points per game in his first two seasons with the Utah Jazz. But after a draft-day trade to the Mile High City, he has nearly doubled his points per game.

“Like I said when I got traded here I was happy about it because I knew that I would be a better player in this system and with these guys, and it’s kind of come to fruition now,” Lyles said.

Trey Lyles of the Denver Nuggets dunks over Gorgui Deng of the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 20, 2017. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It’s been a reborn Trey,” Murray said.

“What about you? Are you playing angrier?” Spencer asked Murray.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Dante Cunningham of the New Orleans Pelicans at the Pepsi Center Friday night in Denver. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“No, I’m just playing healthy. Having that surgery (for sports hernias) in the summer really helped me, just mentally,” Murray said. “Getting out of bed hurt and all that. Now it doesn’t. Just being able to warm up with the team and all that, it’s an amazing difference. I just like to go out there and have fun now.”

Trey Lyles of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts with teammates Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker and Dakari Johnson in the second half during the NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2015. (credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Lyles and Murray were hardly strangers coming into this season. The two had played together in international competition and they both bleed Kentucky blue, although they missed playing together for the Wildcats by one season.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jamal Murray scores a 3 pointer during the 2016 SEC Basketball Championship Tournament final game between Kentucky and Texas A&M.
(credit: Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

When asked to come up with a word to describe some of their Nuggets teammates, the two players had the following responses:

Nikola Jokic: Passer. (Lyles) Goofy. (Murray)

Richard Jefferson: Talker. (Lyles) Talk too much. That’s an easy one! (Murray)

“What is he talking about?” Spencer said.

“Nothing, he’s just talking all the time,” Lyles said.

“Nothing. And everything,” Murray said.

Will Barton: Stylist. (Murray) Thrill. (Lyles)

Spencer asked Murray about a recent advertising photo shoot and video he did.


 

“This is a new thing, to be honest,” Murray said with a laugh. “I look good in pictures, so I decided to give it a try.”

Lyles joked that Murray could probably use a haircut, but encouraged his buddy to “do his thing.” Just don’t expect Lyles to do any similar fashion shoots.

“I’m good,” Lyles said.

