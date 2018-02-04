Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 34-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nick Foles isn’t having any trouble moving the Philadelphia offense against the defending champion New England Patriots.

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 34-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Foles threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead in the first quarter.

Jake Elliott missed his fifth PAT kick of the season, going wide right.

Foles was 8 of 11 for 102 yards on the first two Philadelphia possessions.

The Patriots matched the Eagles’ field goal on the opening drive. It was the first time in eight Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that New England scored in the first quarter.

