COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A native from Colorado Springs will make a TV appearance in a Marine Corps Super Bowl LII commercial.

This is the first Super Bowl advertisement, A Nation’s Call, the Marines has aired in 30 years.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Karissa Tanguay-Jones, 21, is featured about 16 seconds into the commercial.

“She sits in the back of an MV-22 Osprey during a recent training flight in California,” said the Corps.

Tanguay-Jones is known as “Tangy” to her fellow Marines. She serves as a crew chief on the aircraft and is responsible for maintenance, loading of cargo and personnel, and observing while in flight.

“I love being a crew chief,” said Tanguay-Jones. “Of course I have my days where I don’t like it as much, but that’s true with any job. Flying is an adrenaline rush… looking down on the world is an amazing sight.”

She enlisted nearly three years ago after spending a semester in community college.

“The confidence, pride and discipline the Marines would help give me is exactly what I needed in my life,” she said.

Tanguay-Jones underwent schooling and training at several different schools and programs.

“My biggest fear throughout all the training was getting dropped because I got injured or didn’t perform well enough to continue on,” she said. “Each school presented a new and very different challenge than the last. Flight school was my favorite, especially when we started flying. I will never forget my first flight. I had a blast.”

Tanguay-Jones is now the only female crew chief in her unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164.

“For me it’s a way I can show that even if you’re lost right now someday you can still find your passion. You just have to take a chance and not be afraid,” she said.

Tangy and her unit are scheduled to deploy to Kuwait this spring.