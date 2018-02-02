DENVER (CBS4) – The latest list of historic buildings and other places in Colorado that are in need of protection has been released.
Colorado Preservation Inc. releases a new list every year in hopes that the attention the sites get will bring monetary contributions and political momentum that will help the sites get preserved.
This year’s list includes:
– Shaffer’s Crossing in Jefferson County
– Underground tunnels in cities like Pueblo and Florence
– Doyle Settlement in Pueblo County
– Tarryall Ranch in Park County
