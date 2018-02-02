Filed Under:Colorado Most Endangered Places, Colorado Preservation Inc.

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest list of historic buildings and other places in Colorado that are in need of protection has been released.

Colorado Preservation Inc. releases a new list every year in hopes that the attention the sites get will bring monetary contributions and political momentum that will help the sites get preserved.

This year’s list includes:

– Shaffer’s Crossing in Jefferson County

shaffers crossing Underground Tunnels Make New List Of Colorado Endangered Places

(credit: CBS)

– Underground tunnels in cities like Pueblo and Florence

tunnels Underground Tunnels Make New List Of Colorado Endangered Places

(credit: CBS)

– Doyle Settlement in Pueblo County

doyle Underground Tunnels Make New List Of Colorado Endangered Places

(credit: CBS)

– Tarryall Ranch in Park County

tarryall ranch Underground Tunnels Make New List Of Colorado Endangered Places

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 is a sponsor of the Colorado Endangered Places program and will be airing a half hour special this spring titled “Colorado’s Most Endangered Places 2018” that features each of these areas.

