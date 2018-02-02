By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A northwesterly flow in the upper atmosphere over Colorado will cause several rounds of snow in the mountains through early next week. At the same time Denver and the Front Range will stay relatively mild and and mainly dry.

Temperatures in the metro area will reach in the mid 50s Friday afternoon which is more than 20 degrees warmer than Thursday. The day will start will areas of fog especially east of I-25. The fog should lift by late morning at the latest.

In the mountains, most of Friday will be dry before the first of several upcoming rounds of snow develops by Friday evening. Snow will then continue off and on through at least Monday. Each round of snow will be capable of up to 4″ of snow with a grand total of a foot or more in many mountain areas along and north of I-70 by late Monday (the highest accumulation will stay above 9,500 feet).

This pattern will make it difficult for snow to reach Denver so we’re keeping the forecast mainly dry. That being said, it’s possible snow could sneak east to the urban corridor a few times including Sunday morning. If that happens, it should be nothing more than flurries. But if moisture manages to reach the Denver area late Monday, it could be more significant and would probably be a mix of rain and snow considering the temperatures.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.