FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – People of different faiths and backgrounds gathered between a Fort Collins mosque and a church to call for strength in diversity and to denounce hate.
They protested the distribution of flyers condemning immigration that were spread over the Colorado State Campus by a Neo-Nazi group.
Tawfik Aboellail the President of the Islamic Society in Fort Collins told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “We are diverse, united and we are not concerned about this hate mongering group trying to rip us apart,” Aboellail said.
CSU is the latest campus to face the difficult question of where to draw the line between freedom of speech and safety involving demonstrations. Neo-Nazis and opposing anti-facists threatened to show up outside the student center for a talk called “Smashing Socialism” by Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA.
CSU spokesman Mike Hooker said “We have a way of assessing when we hear a speaker may be coming. We look at previous events this person has done and the likely outcome.”
He said the threshold over safety concerns did not warrant cancellation of the speech.
Several hundred demonstrators were on hand. Many carried signs and denounced President Trump while others wore “Make America Great Again” hats. Police, some in helmets kept close watch.
