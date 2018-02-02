LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – An emotional funeral took place on Friday for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.
Gumm was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a disturbance call in Thornton on Jan. 24. He was born and raised in Colorado and died in the place he called home.
Law enforcement officers from across the state and from other states joined Gumm’s family at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette for the ceremony.
Gumm’s colleages say he was a leader and a role model. He served with the Adams County Sheriff’s office for five years, and they say he would always step up to train recruits and those new to patrol.
Those who knew him described him as full of courage and integrity and as a strong believer in his work as a law enforcement officer.
“When you were growing up we always tried to instill in you the values of honesty, integrity, strength and compassion. And somewhere along the way the student became the teacher,” said his father Jim Gumm. “You soared high above us in all those aspects of life. And you have always made us so proud.”
Dreion Dearing, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Gumm.
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.