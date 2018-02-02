LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm is being laid to rest on Friday.
The funeral will be at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette at 11 a.m.
Officials say there is limited space for the public, and family, friends and law enforcement personnel will be given seats first. They asked the public not to arrive before 10 a.m. and said they would not be let into the church before 10:15 a.m. There will also be no public parking available at the church.
There are several rolling road closures as a result of the funeral procession. See a video below that explains where they will be taking place.
Gumm was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance in Thornton on Jan. 24. Dreion Dearing, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Gumm.
Gumm’s colleages say he was a leader and a role model. He served with the Adams County Sheriff’s office for five years, and they say he would always step up to train recruits and those new to patrol.
Those who knew him described him as full of courage and integrity and as a strong believer in his work as a law enforcement officer.
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.