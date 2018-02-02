Filed Under:Airbnb, Aspen, Aspen Camp Of The Deaf And Hard Of Hearing, Cabins Trashed, Pitkin County

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – People are coming together to help a Colorado camp for the deaf.

map1 Donations Pour In After Camp For The Deaf Is Damaged

Two cabins that the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing placed on Airbnb were trashed by renters during the X Games last weekend.

The renters damaged a door and broke into the camp’s kitchen and stole food.

note Donations Pour In After Camp For The Deaf Is Damaged

(credit: CBS)

In a note scribbled on one of the refrigerators a renters wrote “we are not deaf.”

Dozens of people have sent donations to the camp and raised more than $2,000. Airbnb is also offering to help the camp repair the damage.

LINK: www.aspencamp.org/donate

The X Games take place each winter in Aspen.

