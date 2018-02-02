ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – People are coming together to help a Colorado camp for the deaf.
Two cabins that the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing placed on Airbnb were trashed by renters during the X Games last weekend.
The renters damaged a door and broke into the camp’s kitchen and stole food.
In a note scribbled on one of the refrigerators a renters wrote “we are not deaf.”
Dozens of people have sent donations to the camp and raised more than $2,000. Airbnb is also offering to help the camp repair the damage.
LINK: www.aspencamp.org/donate
The X Games take place each winter in Aspen.