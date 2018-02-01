SHANGHAI (AP/CBS4) – Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack and say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub.
Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured.
Local media reports say the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas when it veered into a sidewalk near People’s Park in central Shanghai. The cause is under investigation.
Videos on social media show people lying unconscious on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe and firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze inside the van.
