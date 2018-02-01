HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The American Bald Eagle is our national bird and the only eagle unique to North America. Now, the search continues for whomever shot one of the birds out of the sky in Routt County, which led to the bird’s death.
The bald eagle, which is protected by federal law because it is our country’s national bird, was found on the side of the road in rural Routt County along County Road 80 on Dec. 14, 2017. That’s about seven miles from Hayden.
The bird had been shot and its leg was severely damaged.
The eagle was taken to Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation in Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Veterinary Hospital veterinarian Dr. Lee Meyring made the difficult discussion to put the bird down.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said they are handling the investigation but so far no one has come forward with any leads, despite a possible a reward offered through Operation Game Thief.
Killing a bald eagle could result in state and federal charges. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they are handing this case.
Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief.
