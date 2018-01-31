By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Expect a noticeably cooler day on Wednesday with highs mainly in the 40s. It will also be breezy at times in the metro area and windy again in the mountains.

A cold front “backing” into Colorado from Nebraska reached the Denver area around 6 a.m. Cooler air behind the front will drift into our state through Thursday.

Beyond the leading edge of the cool air, we’ll see an upper level weather disturbance move in Wednesday night into Thursday. The disturbance will cause snow to develop over most mountain areas north of I-70 including Rabbit Ears Pass, Berthoud Pass, and the Rocky Mountain National Park region. These areas will see 2 to 6 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning. Farther south in Summit County and along most of I-70 from Silver Plume to Vail we’ll generally see less than 3 inches.

For the metro area, we’ll likely see freezing drizzle develop sometime after midnight and then continue into the start of the morning commute. Normally this would be a huge reason for concern but the moisture with this incoming storm is so limited that any ice accumulation in the metro area should be very, very limited. A few snow flakes may also mix with the freezing drizzle Thursday morning and then by the afternoon the threat for frozen precipitation will be over. However skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain chilly.

RELATED: Despite Thin Layer Of Clouds, Early Risers See Lunar Trifecta

Looking beyond Thursday, it will be partly sunny, cool, and dry along the Front Range for Friday and Saturday. Snow will return to the high country by Friday night and will then continue on and off through the weekend. For the metro area, we may see a brief period of snow Sunday morning. At this time it doesn’t look like much!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.