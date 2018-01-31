BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of gunning down and killing an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy last week appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was gunned down near 88th Avenue and Washington Street while responding to an assault.
Authorities arrested Dreion Dearing, 22. On Wednesday, he was formally charged with shooting and killing Gumm.
He appeared in court in orange and white inmate stripes while shackled at the wrists and ankles.
Two other individuals identified in connection with the physical altercation in Thornton were “located and questioned,” but were later released by investigators.
Funeral arrangements were announced this week for Gumm.
Adams County Sheriff’s officials say the funeral will happen on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette.
Adams County tweeted an update on the viewing for Thursday which initially had been open to the public but now it will be a closed viewing.