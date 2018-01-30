DENVER (CBS4)– Some people are concerned about the impact more housing is having on the Denver metro area. That has the City of Denver considering zoning changes to make it harder to build so-called “slot homes.”
Slot homes are townhomes where the front doors do not face the street. The design is a way for developers to pack more homes into a small space.
They claim buyers like them but critics say slot homes are a way around zoning rules.
This week, Denver city planners proposed a new zoning code that would force new builds to face the street.
The Denver City Council will consider the proposal in May.