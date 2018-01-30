WATCH LIVE: See President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech (Watch CBSN Special Coverage)
Filed Under:Denver City Council, Growth, Local TV, Slot Homes, Zoning Rules

DENVER (CBS4)– Some people are concerned about the impact more housing is having on the Denver metro area. That has the City of Denver considering zoning changes to make it harder to build so-called “slot homes.”

Slot homes are townhomes where the front doors do not face the street. The design is a way for developers to pack more homes into a small space.

zoning slot homes 6vo frame 777 Proposed Zoning Change Could Put Slot Homes Off The Map

(credit: CBS)

They claim buyers like them but critics say slot homes are a way around zoning rules.

zoning slot homes 6vo frame 180 Proposed Zoning Change Could Put Slot Homes Off The Map

(credit: CBS)

This week, Denver city planners proposed a new zoning code that would force new builds to face the street.

zoning slot homes 6vo frame 0 Proposed Zoning Change Could Put Slot Homes Off The Map

(credit: CBS)

The Denver City Council will consider the proposal in May.

zoning slot homes 6vo frame 322 Proposed Zoning Change Could Put Slot Homes Off The Map

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch