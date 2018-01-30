MANCOS, Colo. (CBS4) – Mancos Mayor Queenie Barz will not join other local leaders in southwestern Colorado in signing a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about marijuana.
The letter asks him to reconsider his decision to end an Obama-era policy instructing federal prosecutors not to interfere with state laws legalizing marijuana.
The Cortez Journal reports Barz fears it would open a “political can of worms” to take sides.
“As a government, we really have to not be radical on either side,” Barz said.