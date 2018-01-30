Filed Under:Adams County, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Larimer County, Local TV, The Crooked Cup, Weld County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Coffee shops spread out through northern Colorado will help the family of Deputy Heath Gumm.

heath gumm Colorado Coffee Shops Rally Behind Fallen Adams County Deputy

Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

All five The Crooked Cup locations in both Larimer and Weld Counties will donate all profits on Wednesday to help the deputy’s family. Deputy Gumm was shot and killed last week in Adams County.

coffee for gumm 5vo transfer frame 0 Colorado Coffee Shops Rally Behind Fallen Adams County Deputy

(credit: CBS)

The coffee shops will also accept additional donations.

coffee for gumm 5vo transfer frame 120 Colorado Coffee Shops Rally Behind Fallen Adams County Deputy

(credit: CBS)

Deputy Gumm’s funeral is arranged for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch