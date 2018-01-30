LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Coffee shops spread out through northern Colorado will help the family of Deputy Heath Gumm.
All five The Crooked Cup locations in both Larimer and Weld Counties will donate all profits on Wednesday to help the deputy’s family. Deputy Gumm was shot and killed last week in Adams County.
The coffee shops will also accept additional donations.
Deputy Gumm’s funeral is arranged for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.