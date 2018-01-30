SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says 27-year-old Abel Palmer died in an avalanche because of a small mistake.
Palmer, who is from Durango, was skiing with a friend between Silverton and Red Mountain Pass.
CAIC says the two looked up the avalanche danger and decided to avoid one steep gully in particular, but Palmer got disoriented and wound up right in the middle of the gully.
That’s when the avalanche was triggered.
Palmer is now the first avalanche-related death of the season in Colorado.