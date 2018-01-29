By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Warmer, calmer, and drier weather will prevail statewide on Monday. Highs in the Denver area will climb into the middle 50s or about 10 degrees above normal for the end of January.

Then even milder weather will develop on Tuesday thanks to a westerly downsloping wind. Highs will reach at least the lower 60s in the metro area with the potential to be even warmer. The challenge will be a large mountain wave cloud that should develop in the morning and stick around for much of the day. The cloud will limit how much we can warm. Without, temperatures could come close to 70° and jeopardize the record high for January 30.

Cooler weather will arrive with a cold front on Wednesday. And then we’ll see snow in the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. At this time it looks like 2- inches above 9,000 feet including at most of the ski areas along and north of the I-70 corridor. Snow should eventually spread east over the plains Thursday morning but will largely skip over Denver and the I-25 corridor because of the downslope effect. Some locations on the Eastern Plains such as Sterling, Fort Morgan, and Limon could see 1-2 inches of accumulation while we’re currently don’t expect anything more than a dusting in the metro area.

Sunny and dry weather will return Friday and should continue for Saturday. Then a chance for snow returns on Sunday possibly in the metro area but more likely in the mountains.

