BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A jackknifed semi truck blocked eastbound lanes of US 36 on Monday.

The semi was jackknifed in the eastbound lanes on the hill approaching Davidson Mesa about 11:37 a.m. That blocked all lanes of traffic except for the express lane. Traffic was getting through in that lane but there were significant delays in the area.

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol believe the semi driver suffered a medical incident that triggered the crash.

Another crash involving two vehicles and an ambulance also contributed to the traffic delays. It was unclear whether the ambulance was responding to the jack-knifed semi.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

