LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Deputy Heath Gumm who was shot and killed in Adams County nearly a week ago.

Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Adams County Sheriff’s officials say the funeral will happen on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette (credit: CBS)

Officials say a decision about inviting the public “needs to come with appropriate messaging, and some of those details we just don’t have yet.”

Deputy Gumm was gunned down near 88th Avenue and Washington Street while responding to an assault.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities arrested a man, Dreion Dearing, 22, accused of shooting and killing Deputy Gumm. Two other individuals were “located and questioned,” but were later released by investigators.

