FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Fort Collins arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday.
Police rushed to the area of Wakerobin Lake about 10:22 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased male in an outdoor parking lot.
Police arrested Janee Cardenas, 26, and Donny Ray Pulliam Jr., 29, after learning they were in a physical dispute with the victim which led to his death.
Both have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
The victim has not been identified.