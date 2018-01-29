COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Fort Collins arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Police rushed to the area of Wakerobin Lake about 10:22 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male in an outdoor parking lot.

janee cardenas and donny ray pulliam jr 2 Arrested In Deadly Shooting

Janee Cardenas and Donny Ray Pulliam Jr. (credit: Larimer County)

Police arrested Janee Cardenas, 26, and Donny Ray Pulliam Jr., 29, after learning they were in a physical dispute with the victim which led to his death.

Both have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The victim has not been identified.

