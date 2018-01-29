COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Alan Gionet, Basketball, Evergreen High School, Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s Special Needs, Local TV

By Alan Gionet

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The crowd cheered and screamed. The players played their hearts out. They played with teamwork and sharing. They played with friends.

It was a great night on the court at Evergreen High School for players with the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s Special Needs program. They took the court with members of the Evergreen High’s boys and girls teams.

bball High School Basketball Players Share the Court

(credit: Alan Gionet)

The high school players never made a shot. They dished it off to each of the special guests, who played four quarters of basketball. Some showed they played at home, others had a new experience. Everyone had a chance to make a basket.

bball action High School Basketball Players Share the Court

(credit: Alan Gionet)

The game helps the Special Needs program raise money while getting the kids exercise. This year’s event included “Hero” awards for people and groups who regularly help the special needs children. They included: Scott Messler, John Erlandson, Bob Greenman, Steve Patterson, Audrey and Andy Smith, Mountain Foothills Rotary and CBS4 anchor Alan Gionet.

bball gionet High School Basketball Players Share the Court

(credit: Alan Gionet)

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch