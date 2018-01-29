By Alan Gionet
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The crowd cheered and screamed. The players played their hearts out. They played with teamwork and sharing. They played with friends.
It was a great night on the court at Evergreen High School for players with the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s Special Needs program. They took the court with members of the Evergreen High’s boys and girls teams.
The high school players never made a shot. They dished it off to each of the special guests, who played four quarters of basketball. Some showed they played at home, others had a new experience. Everyone had a chance to make a basket.
The game helps the Special Needs program raise money while getting the kids exercise. This year’s event included “Hero” awards for people and groups who regularly help the special needs children. They included: Scott Messler, John Erlandson, Bob Greenman, Steve Patterson, Audrey and Andy Smith, Mountain Foothills Rotary and CBS4 anchor Alan Gionet.
Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.