DENVER (CBS4) – A group of demonstrators stood outside the State Capitol Building to rally for the Right to Rest Act.
Demonstration organizers say the bill calls for the end of “the criminalization and incarceration of homeless individuals and families.”
They say this rally has been held at the start of each legislative session for the last four years.
“We want people to contact their local politicians, their local city council, their local neighborhood representatives… whoever is a factor in our community, we need them to contact them,” said Jesse Parris, Denver Homeless Out Loud.
The group is also working with the Western Regional Advocacy Project in an effort to push the bill through the state capitol.