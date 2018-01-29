COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are going through the first in a series of mandatory workplace harassment training sessions at the state Capitol on Monday.

Four Colorado lawmakers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The allegations came in November — two months before the 2018 legislative session began.

The training was brought forth by the executive committee to focus on changing the culture inside the capitol.

In addition, the state has hired an outside contractor to review the capitol’s harassment policies and recommend any necessary changes.

The Denver-based firm Investigations Law Group, will be looking into the current policy and making suggestions moving forward.

Two more harassment training sessions are scheduled for next month.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

