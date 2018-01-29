COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Facebook, Facebook Watch, Local TV, Pro Bowl, Von Miller, Von Miller Studio 58

DENVER (CBS4)– Von Miller is using his time during the off season to give fans a look at his life off the field.

Von and friends are staring in “Von Miller’s Studio 58” which can be seen on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday.

von miller Broncos Linebacker Takes On Lifes Adventures In Von Millers Studio 58

(credit: Facebook)

The show features the Broncos linebaker and Pro Bowl defensive MVP doing some adventurous activities including wrestling gators, coming up with new business ventures and helping vets with the elephants at the zoo.

gettyimages 911500008 Broncos Linebacker Takes On Lifes Adventures In Von Millers Studio 58

Game MVP honoree Von Miller celebrates onstage after winning the NFL Pro Bowl between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando. (credit: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

There will be eight episodes total with Von joined by his brother Vins and friends Cyrus Gray and Tony Jerod-Eddie. Some Broncos teammates may also join in the fun.

more von Broncos Linebacker Takes On Lifes Adventures In Von Millers Studio 58

(credit: Facebook)

“Having my own show is a dream come true,” Miller said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing the fans into my home and into my world each week. I know we are going to have some fun.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch