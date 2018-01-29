DENVER (CBS4)– Von Miller is using his time during the off season to give fans a look at his life off the field.
Von and friends are staring in “Von Miller’s Studio 58” which can be seen on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday.
The show features the Broncos linebaker and Pro Bowl defensive MVP doing some adventurous activities including wrestling gators, coming up with new business ventures and helping vets with the elephants at the zoo.
There will be eight episodes total with Von joined by his brother Vins and friends Cyrus Gray and Tony Jerod-Eddie. Some Broncos teammates may also join in the fun.
“Having my own show is a dream come true,” Miller said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing the fans into my home and into my world each week. I know we are going to have some fun.”