Filed Under:Local TV, PyeongChang, Steamboat Springs, Winter Athletes, Winter Olympics

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Springs celebrates its hometown athletes who are headed for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

olympian send off 10vo transfer frame 0 Town Rallies Behind Winter Olympians From Colorado At Send Off

(credit: Jay Kinghorn)

The town held a big party to send 31 Colorado athletes off in style on Saturday; 15 of those athletes are from Steamboat Springs.

olympian send off 10vo transfer frame 210 Town Rallies Behind Winter Olympians From Colorado At Send Off

(credit: Jay Kinghorn)

Ski Town USA has produced nearly 90 winter Olympians, which is the most of any town in North America.

olympian send off 10vo transfer frame 219 Town Rallies Behind Winter Olympians From Colorado At Send Off

(credit: Jay Kinghorn)

Some former competitors were there to wish them luck with a procession through town with an Olympic torch.

olympian send off 10vo2 transfer frame 170 Town Rallies Behind Winter Olympians From Colorado At Send Off

(credit: Jay Kinghorn)

olympian send off 10vo2 transfer frame 290 Town Rallies Behind Winter Olympians From Colorado At Send Off

(credit: Jay Kinghorn)

The torch was then used to light the cauldron at the event on Saturday night. It will stay lit every night during the Olympics.

