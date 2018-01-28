STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Springs celebrates its hometown athletes who are headed for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
The town held a big party to send 31 Colorado athletes off in style on Saturday; 15 of those athletes are from Steamboat Springs.
Ski Town USA has produced nearly 90 winter Olympians, which is the most of any town in North America.
Some former competitors were there to wish them luck with a procession through town with an Olympic torch.
The torch was then used to light the cauldron at the event on Saturday night. It will stay lit every night during the Olympics.