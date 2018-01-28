Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Denver, leetsdale and monaco, Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive Sunday morning.

Police have not released any information on a suspect, or the condition of the two people in the hospital.

Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Shooting

Leetsdale Drive was shutdown between Monaco Parkway and Niagara Street as investigators went through the scene.

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

CBS4 found the crime scene includes the parking lot in front of a Quality Auto Sound, plus parking areas in front of Banzai Sushi and A&W Auto Body to the west of the first scene.

Dr. Leon Kelly, a long-time Denver anti-gang activist, was at the crime scene as well.



A woman at the Leetsdale-Monaco crime scene reacts to news of the shooting Sunday morning. (credit: CBS4)

