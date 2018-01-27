Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, North Paris Street, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated an officer-involved shooting on Friday night that began as a robbery investigation.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Paris Street.

Investigators say one juvenile male suspect was holding a gun when the officer fired shots at him. Investigators first said the suspect fired shots at officers, but later clarified that did not happen.

Police say two juvenile male suspects tried to get away from the scene by hopping on an RTD bus. Police pulled the bus over and the suspects jumped off the bus, but were later caught.

One suspect was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The other suspect was arrested.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave.

 

