Filed Under:DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Donald Trump, Dream Act, DREAMers, Immigration Plan, Immigration Reform, Jared Polis, Local TV, State Of The Union

DENVER (CBS4) – The White House unveiled an immigration plan that provides a pathway to citizenship for nearliy 1.8 million dreamers — who are undocumented immigrants brought to this country illegally as children.

president dreamer plan 10vo transfer frame 167 Colorado DREAMer To Attend Presidents State Of The Union Address

(credit: CBS)

They’d have to meet certain requirements that include work, education and good moral character to become citizens.

president dreamer plan 10vo transfer frame 347 Colorado DREAMer To Attend Presidents State Of The Union Address

(credit: CBS)

The White House, in exchange, wants $30 billion to strengthen security along the southern border — $25 billion would go toward a border wall.

The administration says dreamers would be immediately protected from deportation.

polis dreamer guest 10pkg transfer frame 594 Colorado DREAMer To Attend Presidents State Of The Union Address

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Anarely Marquez. (credit: CBS)

One of those dreamers who lives in Fort Collins will be the guest of Colorado Rep. Jared Polis (D) at the president’s State of the Union Address next week.

RELATED: Colorado Senators Cross Party Lines For Potential DACA Solution

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch