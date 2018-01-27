DENVER (CBS4) – The White House unveiled an immigration plan that provides a pathway to citizenship for nearliy 1.8 million dreamers — who are undocumented immigrants brought to this country illegally as children.
They’d have to meet certain requirements that include work, education and good moral character to become citizens.
The White House, in exchange, wants $30 billion to strengthen security along the southern border — $25 billion would go toward a border wall.
The administration says dreamers would be immediately protected from deportation.
One of those dreamers who lives in Fort Collins will be the guest of Colorado Rep. Jared Polis (D) at the president’s State of the Union Address next week.
