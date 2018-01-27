Filed Under:Finance Chairman, Local TV, Republican National Committee, RNC, Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, Steve Wynn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

gettyimages 802099656 Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns As Top GOP Finance Chairman

Casino magnate Steve Wynn (C) walks to a closed-door Senate GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Senate GOP announced they will delay a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch