DENVER (CBS4)– The search continues for the “Horse Head” bandit who is wanted in three bank robberies over the past month.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and the Greenwood Village Police Department have teamed up to search for the man who has robbed three banks in three different Denver metro area cities since last month.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force)

On Dec. 23, 2017, at 2:31 p.m. the suspect attempted to rob the US Bank located at 8401 East Belleview Ave. in Denver. On Jan. 8, at 5:25 p.m. the armed suspect robbed the First Bank located at 6715 S. Corner Star Way in Aurora and on Monday at 6:04 p.m. the armed suspect robbed the Chase Bank locate at 8501 E. Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force)

Investigators believe all three robberies were committed by the same man.

The suspect, dubbed the Horse Head bandit is described as a white male, 45-60 years old, approximately 5-feet-10 to 6-foot tall, with a medium build and possible facial blemish or pockmarked skin.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force)

The suspect showed a handgun to tellers and then ran away. A silver sedan was observed departing the area with the suspect inside.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

