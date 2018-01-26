EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and woman arrested Thursday will likely face murder charges now it has determined an Edwards resident was strangled to death.
Friday afternoon, the Eagle County Coroner, Kara Bettis, identified Catherine Kelley, 74, as the victim of Wednesday night’s home invasion in the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood south of Edwards.
Bettis also declared Kelley’s a homicide. The cause of death was strangulation.
Minutes later, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said “it is expected that both suspects are facing charges that will include of 1st Degree Murder, a class 1 felony, and 1st Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony.”
Jacob Taylor White, 23, and Leigha Page Ackerson, 24, both of Denver, were both arrested late Wednesday night after police searched the area around Kelley’s home. The two are being held without bond.
Eagle County deputies responded to the Lake Valley area at 10:30 Wednesday night after a report of a suspicious occurrence. They determined a possible home invasion had occurred at a residence. They also discovered Kelley’s inside.
Personnel from Mesa and Summit county law agencies were called in as neighbors were alerted and told to shelter in place.
Friday, Colorado Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown told CBS4 there is “no known motive” to the death.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the investigation.