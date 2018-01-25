Filed Under:Adams County, Adams County Sheriff, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Dreion Matrise Dearing, Heath Gumm, Thornton

By Brian Maass

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man jailed in connection with the murder of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm had a previous arrest and conviction for a serious crime.

Arrest and court records show that Dreion Dearing, 22, is being held in the Adams County Jail on murder charges related to the shooting death Wednesday night of Deputy Gumm.

shooting 21 Suspect In Deputy Killing Has Previous Record

(credit: CBS)

Gumm, 32, was shot and killed after he pursued a suspect in an assault case, according to the sheriff’s office. Three sources with knowledge of the shooting have told CBS4 that Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest but that the fatal shot entered through an unprotected arm hole.

gettyimages 9100549401 Suspect In Deputy Killing Has Previous Record

Brighton police officers wear a black ribbon over their badge and fight back tears as the hearse carrying Adams County Sheriffs Office Deputy Heath Gumm arrived at the Adams County coroner’s office in Brighton.
(credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dearing is being held on first degree murder of a peace officer, first degree murder after deliberation and a second degree burglary charge. He is due to appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for an advisement.

Adams County investigators are still looking for two other suspects in the case.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation report shows Dearing was arrested in 2013 in Denver for armed robbery. In 2014, he was found guilty after serving 311 days in jail and was sentenced to two years in the youthful offender system.

Public records show Dearing has a home address in Aurora.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Comments
  1. Ann Pirie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    He certainly does look all used up for being only 22. He just threw his whole life away. If President Trump had a say in this matter, this bad guy would get the electric chair if proven he killed a member of law enforcement.

