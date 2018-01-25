By Brian Maass
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man jailed in connection with the murder of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm had a previous arrest and conviction for a serious crime.
Arrest and court records show that Dreion Dearing, 22, is being held in the Adams County Jail on murder charges related to the shooting death Wednesday night of Deputy Gumm.
Gumm, 32, was shot and killed after he pursued a suspect in an assault case, according to the sheriff’s office. Three sources with knowledge of the shooting have told CBS4 that Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest but that the fatal shot entered through an unprotected arm hole.
Dearing is being held on first degree murder of a peace officer, first degree murder after deliberation and a second degree burglary charge. He is due to appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for an advisement.
Adams County investigators are still looking for two other suspects in the case.
A Colorado Bureau of Investigation report shows Dearing was arrested in 2013 in Denver for armed robbery. In 2014, he was found guilty after serving 311 days in jail and was sentenced to two years in the youthful offender system.
Public records show Dearing has a home address in Aurora.
He certainly does look all used up for being only 22. He just threw his whole life away. If President Trump had a say in this matter, this bad guy would get the electric chair if proven he killed a member of law enforcement.