ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm served with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and leaves behind his wife, Natasha and his family.

Gumm, 31, was known by friends for his big smile. His neighbor Janelle Jester-Ewert said he was always smiling and always off on some adventure with his wife.

“I’d say ‘How long are you going to be gone?’ and they’d say ‘Til Wednesday!’ and I’d say ‘Okay I’ll keep a look out on the house!'” Ewert continued, “They did everything together. I don’t know how Tasha’s going to be able to handle that.”

Gumm and his fellow deputies were regulars at Goodies Eatery. Staff there remember serving Gumm and the deputies at table 22 just about every Saturday.

“They’re our guys,” cried Danielle, “We knew them all and we always tell them ‘Be safe’ and it’s really sad that it didn’t happen this time.”

Gumm was raised in Colorado. He attended Metropolitan State University. He graduated from Mullen High School which shared his 2004 senior photo with a caption that read:

“Adams County Sheriff’s deputy and Mullen alumnus, Heath Gumm ’04 lost his life Wednesday night in the line of duty. Heath was 32 years old. Heath had served with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

“The Mullen community grieves the loss of Heath, and we are keeping him and his family in our prayers. Special acknowledgment of Heath is being made at today’s all-school Mass in the Rilko Chapel at Mullen.”

Ewert, Gumm’s neighbor says they live in a tight-knit community and in addition to his family in blue, his neighborhood will be there for Gumm’s family. Ewert along with many community members, is dumbfounded by the actions of the suspects.

“He’s somebody’s husband, he’s somebody’s child and he’s our friend and I just don’t think people have a right to do that. If people would just come together and be more caring and loving our world would be a heck of a lot better place to live,” said Ewert.

In their Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Gumm’s nickname in the department was Gummball.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation also set up a fundraiser for his family.

Information about a memorial service will be placed at a later date at adamssheriff.org.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.