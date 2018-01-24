ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park officials says the park actually saw fewer visitors in 2017 compared to 2016.
Officials say more than 4.4 million people visited in 2017, down about two percent from 2016.
Rangers say visits are still up nearly 40 percent over the past five years.
They say the top 10 busiest days in 2017 were:
1) July 3
2) September 3
3) July 2
4) September 30
5) July 1
6) July 15
7) July 22
8) July 23
9) August 4
10) September 2
