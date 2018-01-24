DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Hollywood’s biggest, literally and figuratively, stars took a moment or two to send his well wishes to Deputy Jeff Pelle who was shot in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.
Pelle posted a message on his Twitter page thanking Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, for his message.
(WARNING: Some of the message contains choice language not suitable for all viewers)
Johnson says he’s been following the story about the shooting, saying “I’m sorry for your loss. I believe you lost a brother by the last name of Parrish.”
Pelle was one of five officers who responded to a disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments on New Year’s Eve.
Deputy Zack Parrish was shot and killed. Pelle suffered serious injuries, including a punctured lung.
Johnson went on to offer some inspiring words for Pelle. “I heard this years ago when I completely tore up my achilles, and I had to shut down for a little while, but it was something like, you know, ‘Set backs are just a set up for an even bigger comeback.’
Johnson ended the video saying he looks forward to meeting Pelle.