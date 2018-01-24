WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing a semi truck and leading police on a chase Wednesday morning in Weld County.
The chase ended along Interstate 25 near Highway 66 after the original scene started at the Santiago’s Restaurant on 84th Avenue in Thornton.
Investigators say Jayson Cluster, 33, stole the truck while the driver was in the back of the truck unloading supplies at the time. Police say the driver confronted Cluster, and he pulled out a weapon according to a different employee.
Authorities were able to track the truck using GPS. They say a motive is not clear.
No one was hurt.