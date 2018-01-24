Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Santiago's, Semi-Truck, Thornton, Thornton Police, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –  Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing a semi truck and leading police on a chase Wednesday morning in Weld County.

hijacked semi chase map transfer frame 856 Police: Suspect Arrested After Stealing Semi Truck, Leading Cops On Chase

The chase ended along Interstate 25 near Highway 66 after the original scene started at the Santiago’s Restaurant on 84th Avenue in Thornton.

hijacked semi santiagos 12vo transfer frame 587 Police: Suspect Arrested After Stealing Semi Truck, Leading Cops On Chase

Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant in Thornton. (credit: CBS)

Investigators say Jayson Cluster, 33, stole the truck while the driver was in the back of the truck unloading supplies at the time. Police say the driver confronted Cluster, and he pulled out a weapon according to a different employee.

hijacked semi end crash 12vo transfer frame 0 Police: Suspect Arrested After Stealing Semi Truck, Leading Cops On Chase

(credit: CBS)

Authorities were able to track the truck using GPS. They say a motive is not clear.

No one was hurt.

