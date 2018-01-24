School District Concerned About Rise In E-Cigarette Use Among TeensSchools in Boulder County are concerned about the rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers.

Child Tests Positive For Flu Before DeathAnother child in Colorado may have died from the flu. The Larimer County Health Department says the child died last Friday.

Woman Misdiagnosed With Flu, Actually Has Flesh-Eating VirusAn Arizona mother of three, who was initially diagnosed with the flu, has been hospitalized after she was found to be suffering from a flesh-eating virus instead.

Tide Pods Maker: Don't Blame Us For Kids' 'Poor Judgment'In a Jan. 22 blog post, Proctor & Gamble CEO David Taylor called out teens and young adults who are using the pods in their ill-advised videos.

Living At High Elevation One Of Several Surprising Factors That May Keep You ThinAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado has the lowest rate of obesity in the United States, and there may be a good reason why: the altitude.

Colorado Supreme Court Backs Dismissal Of Abortion LawsuitThe Colorado Supreme Court has supported other judges' dismissals of a lawsuit accusing the state of funding an abortion provider in violation of the state constitution.