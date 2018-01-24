By Alan Gionet
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Rachel Hern, injured in a weekend crash in Evergreen, died at St. Anthony Hospital Tuesday night. Her mother had told CBS4 earlier in the day that doctors had told her the girl was brain dead following the Saturday night crash.
Hern, 16, passed away in the evening after suffering a severe head injury when she was thrown from a car that rolled on Highway 74 just west of El Rancho.
The Colorado State Patrol says speed could be a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol at this time.
Police say the car was driven by a 20-year-old male. Also in the car, according to police, were a 19-year-old and 33-year-old. All had moderate injuries.
Police say Rachel Hern and the 33 year old were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown through the back window when the car rolled.
