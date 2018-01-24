DENVER (CBS4) – One of the largest sports trade shows on earth starts Thursday in Denver.
People from all over the world are bringing their business to Denver because of the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show.
The event will host nearly 1,000 brands that will showcase the latest technology, apparel and gear for outdoor and winter sports.
The Outdoor Retailer Trade Show left Salt Lake City after two decades over political differences.
“The show is the biggest gathering of our industries in only a couple of places in the world would you see this many realtors and industry people, advocacy groups… Everybody’s here. It’s kind of the epicenter of our industry,” said Kim Miller, CEO of Scarpa North America.
Gov. John Hickenlooper will open the show Thursday morning at the Colorado Convention Center.
Events open to the public include a fashion show on Friday and a night of films and speakers on Saturday.