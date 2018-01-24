JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities in Jefferson County lifted the CodeRed on Wednesday afternoon during their search for an auto theft suspect after evidence discovered led them to believe the suspect was no longer in the area.
Investigators say a brown Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the 28000 block of Meadowlark Drive in Evergreen.
The alert was issued in Jefferson County on Wednesday morning that advised hundreds of residents to seek shelter inside their homes.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched in the area of Swede Gulch and Interstate 70 near the Walmart.
People living in the area were urged to stay inside their homes and avoid the area.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his mid-20s with a shaved head and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hoodie under the jacket. Please call 911 if you see him and do not confront him.
The silver car stolen out of Gilpin County was located at 9:11 a.m. near Silver Rock Lane and Swede Gulch.