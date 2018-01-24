AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested two men in connection to a drug raid at a home on Quemoy Court on Tuesday night.
Both men, Robert Laubach and Brian Romine, face felony marijuana cultivation charges.
Investigators say they found more than 30 plants, several firearms and suspected illegal narcotics in the home, but those substances are being tested.
This is the second time this home has been associated with a grow. Police conducted another operation in May of 2016 where at least one person was arrested.
Authorities say the home has been owned by the same man in both stings. They say that man also owns another home on Coolidge Way that has been raided three time since May of 2016.
The homeowner’s name has not been released, and police say he’s not being charged at this time.