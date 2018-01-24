Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Brian Romine, Coolidge Way, Drug Raid, Local TV, Marijuana Grow Operation, Marijuana In Colorado, Quemoy Court, Robert Laubach

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested two men in connection to a drug raid at a home on Quemoy Court on Tuesday night.

img 1075 Home Raided For Marijuana Twice Since 2016

House on Quemoy Court in Aurora. (credit: CBS)

Both men, Robert Laubach and Brian Romine, face felony marijuana cultivation charges.

web frame double2 Home Raided For Marijuana Twice Since 2016

Robert Lauback (left) and Brian Romine (right) (credit: CBS)

Investigators say they found more than 30 plants, several firearms and suspected illegal narcotics in the home, but those substances are being tested.

This is the second time this home has been associated with a grow. Police conducted another operation in May of 2016 where at least one person was arrested.

Authorities say the home has been owned by the same man in both stings. They say that man also owns another home on Coolidge Way that has been raided three time since May of 2016.

The homeowner’s name has not been released, and police say he’s not being charged at this time.

