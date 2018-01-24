Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon HQ2, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation

DENVER (CBS4)– On Wednesday, Gov. John Hickenlooper clarified his earlier comments about being relieved if Amazon doesn’t choose Colorado as the location for its second headquarters.

Hickenlooper told the City Club of Denver on Tuesday that he would feel a sense of relief if Amazon chose another city.

He says that it’s not that he doesn’t want Amazon to locate in the state, and there are a lot of positives that come with a company that size bringing its business here. He also said there are a lot of challenges that would come with that, as well.

Hickenlooper recalled spending night after night going over Denver’s lengthy proposal to Amazon. While he believes the Denver metro area is the best location, he wishes there was more room.

The addition of 50,000 jobs would be a welcome sight for economic growth for the area but the governor says it’s a growth issue, as far as land availability, that many other cities are facing.

Hickenlooper also said doesn’t believe his comments will push Amazon away from Denver. Actually, he says his honesty might bring them closer.

“If I was Jeff Bezos, I’d look at those comments and say, ‘That’s the kind of city we’re looking for.’ Somebody who looks at the realities, willing to work hard, and understands that there are going to be challenges involved in really being successful here,” said Hickenlooper.

Denver was one of 20 finalists on the list of cities still being considered by Amazon.

