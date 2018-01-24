Filed Under:Boulder County, Boulder Valley School District, E-Cigarettes, Electronic Cigarettes, Local TV, Vaping

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Schools in Boulder County are concerned about the rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers.

According to a survey from Healthy Kids Colorado, about 45 percent of Boulder Valley High School students say they’ve tried e-cigarettes.

About 30 percent say they are currently using e-cigarettes compared to eight percent who said they smoke traditional cigarettes.

According to health experts, there is a misconception that e-cigarettes are safe but the long-term effects are not yet known. Many times the vaping cartridges include addictive substances like nicotine but they come in flavors that are attractive to teens, like watermelon.

The Boulder Valley School District has added e-cigarettes to their banned tobacco policy on campus and is working on an educational campaign for both students and parents.

