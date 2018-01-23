Filed Under:Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, flu, Flu Season, Influenza, Larimer County, Larimer County Health Department, Local TV

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another child in Colorado may have died from the flu. The Larimer County Health Department says the child died last Friday.

That child had tested positive for the flu but the coroner has not determined a cause of death.

cdc flu 5pkg frame 1878 Child Tests Positive For Flu Before Death

(credit: CBS)

The latest flu report from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows that flu hospitalizations have dropped for the fourth straight week.

But the number is still high, last week’s total was 197 people hospitalized for the flu in Colorado.

More than 2,300 people have been hospitalized for the flu in Colorado so far this season.

