DENVER (CBS4)– The final numbers are in for the National Western Stock Show. More than 705,000 people visited the show this year.
The 112th year of the stock show hit a new record for opening weekend with more than 106,000 people.
The total for this year’s show is the second-highest attendance compared to 2006, which was the 100th anniversary year for the stock show.
Charles Barrett (C) competes in the Men’s Bull Dogging competition during the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado on January 15, 2018.
The MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo, featuring both African American, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls, is the only rodeo held in the United States on Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)