COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former CU Running Back Phillip Lindsay. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Local TV, National Western Stock Show, Rodeo, Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4)– The final numbers are in for the National Western Stock Show. More than 705,000 people visited the show this year.

The 112th year of the stock show hit a new record for opening weekend with more than 106,000 people.

stock show 10pkg transfer frame 459 This Years Stock Show 2nd Highest Attendance In History

(credit: CBS)

The total for this year’s show is the second-highest attendance compared to 2006, which was the 100th anniversary year for the stock show.

gettyimages 905430946 master This Years Stock Show 2nd Highest Attendance In History

Charles Barrett (C) competes in the Men’s Bull Dogging competition during the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado on January 15, 2018.
The MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo, featuring both African American, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls, is the only rodeo held in the United States on Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch