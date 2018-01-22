DENVER (CBS4) – The Heisman Trophy formerly owned by University of Colorado football star Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000 on Saturday night.
His mother, Khalada Salaam, believes the trophy was stolen from Salaam’s Boulder home after he committed suicide in 2016.
The organization who sold the trophy, SCP Auctions, says Salaam sold the trophy to a memorabilia dealer four years ago. The organization says that dealer later sold it to a real estate investor.
Salaam received the award in 1994 before his NFL career started with the Chicago Bears.
A portion on the auction proceeds will be donated to research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.
The disease has been linked to former football players.
Despite Salaam’s brain never being tested for the disease, his brother says he had all the symptoms.