COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former CU Running Back Phillip Lindsay. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Auction, CTE, CU Football, Heisman Trophy, Local TV, Rashaan Salaam, University of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The Heisman Trophy formerly owned by University of Colorado football star Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000 on Saturday night.

gettyimages 283981 Salaams Heisman Trophy Sells For Nearly $400,000 At Auction

Running back Rashaan Salaam with the Heisman Trophy in December 1994 (credit: Getty Images Sport)

His mother, Khalada Salaam, believes the trophy was stolen from Salaam’s Boulder home after he committed suicide in 2016.

The organization who sold the trophy, SCP Auctions, says Salaam sold the trophy to a memorabilia dealer four years ago. The organization says that dealer later sold it to a real estate investor.

Salaam received the award in 1994 before his NFL career started with the Chicago Bears.

A portion on the auction proceeds will be donated to research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.

The disease has been linked to former football players.

Despite Salaam’s brain never being tested for the disease, his brother says he had all the symptoms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch